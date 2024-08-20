ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the Emirate's five airports, today announced the recent launch of three new direct routes by Indian airline IndiGo.

These new routes will connect Zayed International Airport (AUH) to Mangaluru (IXE), Tiruchirappalli (TRZ), and Coimbatore (CJB) in India.

In a press release on Tuesday, this expansion further strengthens the connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key destinations across India, bringing the number of IndiGo-operated routes to 13.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are extremely encouraged by this announcement as it reflects the vibrancy of our respective hubs. This expansion is about much more than just adding flights - it is about creating accessible links for families and friends, opening new pathways for businesses, and building on our successful partnership with Indigo."

Sanjeev Ramdas, Executive Vice President Airport Operations and Customer Services at IndiGo, stated, "This expansion strengthens our presence in the region and underlines the vital role Abu Dhabi plays as a hub for our travellers."