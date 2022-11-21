ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ) has welcomed a delegation of International investors to its premises to strengthen commercial bonds and explore collaboration opportunities.

Facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, the delegation included representatives from 12 companies based in France, Germany, Israel and South Korea.

Located in close proximity to two International airports in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, ADAFZ offers companies the opportunity to do business with full airside and landside accessibility, achieving their objectives whilst supporting the growth of both the aviation sector and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification drive.