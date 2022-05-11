The Al Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi will be closed for a period of more than two months for updating its runway.

Abu Dhabi Airports said the expansion, which runs from May 11 to July 20, will allow the airport to handle larger aircraft.

Only helicopters can use the airport during the refurbishment period.

Full service of the airport, which mainly handles private jets, is expected to resume on July 21, according to authorities.

Al Bateen Executive Airport is the first dedicated private jet airport in the Middle East and North Africa regions (Mena).

The airport originally came into use in the 1960’s as the first main airport in the capital city, until Abu Dhabi International Airport was opened in 1982. In 1983, Al Bateen was transformed into a military air base until the end of 2008, when ADAC took over the management of the airport’s operations and turned it into a world-class executive airport.

Currently, the airport has a stand capacity for up to 50 private jets with fast and efficient turnarounds with no holding patterns and short taxi times. Existing carriers already operating out of the airport include Al Jaber Aviation, Falcon Aviation Services and Rotana Jet.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

