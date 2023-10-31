Abu Dhabi International Airport will undergo a name change in February next year, following the opening of the new Terminal A.

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the aviation hub’s new official name will be Zayed International Airport.

The new Terminal A, which will start functioning from November 1, spans 742,000 square metres and has an annual capacity of 45 million passengers, with the ability to accommodate 79 aircraft at a time.

The new airport was also featured in Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One’.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

