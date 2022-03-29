ABU DHABI- Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 will be held from 1st to 3rd November 2022 at Al Bateen Executive Airport, the only dedicated general and business aviation airport in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi Airports officially announced today.

Air Expo 2022 is a unique platform that brings together general aviation and aerospace industry leaders and seasoned professionals with aviation enthusiasts, customers and students to network, exchange ideas and showcase the latest thinking, technology and equipment in general aviation. The 80,000 square meter exhibition is expected to attract 18,000 visitors and host more than 300 manufacturers and suppliers.

"The continuation of this event, the tenth in the series, reinforces position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a key regional hub for general aviation and of Al Bateen Executive Airport as a catalyst for its ongoing development," said Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports. "We’re confident it will enable the forward-thinking, networking and business discussions that will power the sector’s growth."

The three-day Air Expo event will feature the latest innovations in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment and services, avionics systems, insurance and financing. Over 100 aircraft from ultra-light to heavy business jets will be on display for delegates seeking out a variety of aircraft and aviation-related services.

This year’s event will include new format that divides the exhibition into three main areas: aircraft hangar, chalets and outdoor static display. It will also feature a conference programme providing industry thought leaders a forum to share the latest thinking on general aviation and aerospace developments.

"We’re working tirelessly to ensure this is a massively successful event on the occasion of its tenth anniversary," said Didier MARY, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Air Expo. "There is high demand from across the sector and we’re anticipating record numbers. We’re confident the new format, exciting displays and venue will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a centre of aviation excellence."