RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has inked an initial agreement with Advanced Electronics Co. to accelerate the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem.

The partnership comes amid efforts to adopt Internet of Things technologies, known as IoT, computing and communication, robotics, drones, and semiconductors.

In light of the program, Aramco plans to localize content, drive gross domestic product growth, create jobs, boost digital talent development, and enhance its reliability and operational efficiency.

“The cooperation with Aramco is expected to contribute to the efficiency and value of the supply chains in the industrial digital businesses, especially at the engineering, manufacturing, and services level, and across many systems and products used in the ICT, security, and energy sectors,” Ziad Al-Musallam, AEC CEO, said.

SAMI-owned Advanced Electronics Co., founded in 1988, specializes in designing and manufacturing products in the defense, aviation, information and communications technology, security and energy sectors.