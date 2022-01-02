Riyadh – The International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA Power) announced the dry financial closing of $125 million worth of senior refinancing facility for its subsidiary Rabigh Arabian Water and Electricity Company (RAWEC).

The proceeds of the facility will be used by RAWEC for different funding commitments such as financing expenses, besides general corporate purposes like the dividends’ distribution on 2 January 2022.

The 12.5-year senior financing facility is being secured from the local banks. It will be matured in 2034, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Last month, ACWA Power announced the closing of $800 million refinancing facility for its subsidiary.