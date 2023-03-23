Social media
Theo Papathanasiou
Theo Papathanasiou
Theo PapathanasiouChief Client Officer – ADSS

Theo Papathanasiou is the Chief Client Officer for ADSS and oversees the firm’s global client relationships. Before joining ADSS, Theo held positions at the London-based digital brokerage Gcex, Maybank Kim Eng Securities and Interactive Brokers, where he was the head of regional sales. Theo also spent over six years at Saxo Bank as the Head of Global Sales Trading. Theo holds a mechanical engineering degree from Imperial College London and a Masters in Shipping, Trade, and Finance from Cass Business School.

Business Insights

SVB: Game theory kicked in – no one wants to be the last creditor at a bank

PICK OF THE DAY

TRADE

Global trade set to stagnate in H1 2023 after hitting a record $32trln last year

Global trade set to stagnate in H1 2023 after hitting a record $32trln last year
Global trade set to stagnate in H1 2023 after hitting a record $32trln last year

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

VIDEO: LSE-listing will facilitate more funding opportunities for us, Dar Global CEO

VIDEO: LSE-listing will facilitate more funding opportunities for us, Dar Global CEO
VIDEO: LSE-listing will facilitate more funding opportunities for us, Dar Global CEO
INSIGHTS
1

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

2

Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar

3

U.S. and China wage war beneath the waves - over internet cables

4

Billionaire Ambani adopts familiar playbook in India cola battle vs Coke, Pepsi

5

Fed pause before European peers to lift Treasuries, European stocks

THE BRI REPORT

CONSTRUCTION

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era

China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era\n

LATEST VIDEO

EQUITIES

VIDEO: LSE-listing will facilitate more funding opportunities for us, Dar Global CEO

VIDEO: LSE-listing will facilitate more funding opportunities for us, Dar Global CEO
VIDEO: LSE-listing will facilitate more funding opportunities for us, Dar Global CEO
LATEST NEWS
1

India-UAE travel alert: Airline announces changes to flight timings; all passengers advised to reconfirm

2

AD Ports Group launches new Ro-Ro Shipping Service to improve commercial connectivity with Kuwait

3

Reese Witherspoon, agent husband make 'difficult decision to divorce'

4

Influencers take stock of life and dreams if U.S. bans TikTok

5

Binance says withdrawals have resumed after technical glitches

SPONSORED CONTENT

TECHNOLOGY

Ride into the future with Dubai’s smart transport solutions

Ride into the future with Dubai’s smart transport solutions
Ride into the future with Dubai’s smart transport solutions
EXPO CITY

Expo City Dubai supports businesses in their green transition

Expo City Dubai supports businesses in their green transition
Expo City Dubai supports businesses in their green transition
INVESTMENT

Bonds bring resilience for uncertain economic times

Bonds bring resilience for uncertain economic times
Bonds bring resilience for uncertain economic times

COP 28: TALKING CLIMATE IN UAE

SUSTAINABILITY

UAE emphasises significance of impact investing in achieving sustainable development goals

UAE emphasises significance of impact investing in achieving sustainable development goals
UAE emphasises significance of impact investing in achieving sustainable development goals
WATER

'Water is our lifeblood': Minister highlights UAE's commitment to sustainability, climate action

'Water is our lifeblood': Minister highlights UAE's commitment to sustainability, climate action
'Water is our lifeblood': Minister highlights UAE's commitment to sustainability, climate action
CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate ministers urged to unite behind 'transformational progress' for COP of Action, COP for All

Climate ministers urged to unite behind 'transformational progress' for COP of Action, COP for All
Climate ministers urged to unite behind 'transformational progress' for COP of Action, COP for All
SUSTAINABILITY

ESG and impact of COP28 on regional sustainability trends

ESG and impact of COP28 on regional sustainability trends
ESG and impact of COP28 on regional sustainability trends
SUSTAINABILITY

Rotana steps up sustainable offerings across hotels

Rotana steps up sustainable offerings across hotels
Rotana steps up sustainable offerings across hotels
CLIMATE CHANGE

Ireland to work with UAE for highest possible ambition agreement at COP28: Irish minister

Ireland to work with UAE for highest possible ambition agreement at COP28: Irish minister
Ireland to work with UAE for highest possible ambition agreement at COP28: Irish minister
CLIMATE CHANGE

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministerial

COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministerial
COP28 President-Designate delivers opening remarks at Copenhagen Climate Ministerial
COP 28 DUBAI

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministerial meeting

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministerial meeting
COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministerial meeting
CLIMATE CHANGE

Shamma Al Mazrui highlights pivotal role of youth in global climate action

Shamma Al Mazrui highlights pivotal role of youth in global climate action
Shamma Al Mazrui highlights pivotal role of youth in global climate action
CLIMATE CHANGE

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President during global listening tour

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President during global listening tour
COP28 President-Designate meets with French President during global listening tour