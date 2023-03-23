SVB: Game theory kicked in – no one wants to be the last creditor at a bank

Theo PapathanasiouChief Client Officer – ADSS
Theo Papathanasiou is the Chief Client Officer for ADSS and oversees the firm’s global client relationships. Before joining ADSS, Theo held positions at the London-based digital brokerage Gcex, Maybank Kim Eng Securities and Interactive Brokers, where he was the head of regional sales. Theo also spent over six years at Saxo Bank as the Head of Global Sales Trading. Theo holds a mechanical engineering degree from Imperial College London and a Masters in Shipping, Trade, and Finance from Cass Business School.