Mustafa AdilIndustry ExpertMustafa Adil is the Head of Islamic Finance under Emerging Businesses for Thomson Reuters. He is responsible for leading various content propositions including Islamic finance, green economy and fintech. Prior to joining Thomson Reuters, Mustafa was a leading consultant with Ernst & Young. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England & Wales and holds a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from Imperial College in London.
Globalising the halal brand

Fintech could unleash Islamic charity's full potential

For climate change, America First means China First

The role of Islamic finance in China's new Silk Road

Absorbing our way to the Paris goals is possible but costly

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

