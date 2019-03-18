Social media
Gopala Ramani is chief risk officer of Noor Bank. He is responsible for the management and supervision of bank functions such as credit, risk, legal, corporate governance and board affairs. He brings over 30 years of industry experience to the bank and has held a variety of senior leadership roles.Prior to Noor Bank, he was executive vice-president and head of treasury & global markets at First Gulf Bank (FGB). He also led FGBs risk management and compliance unit for more than 10 years, during which time he established an enterprise-wide risk management framework across the bank and its subsidiaries. Prior to this, he worked for Credit Lyonnais in India, heading its Market and Liquidity Risk function.He holds a Masters and Bachelors degree in Economics from Panjab University, and is also a Certified Financial Risk Manager from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) in the United States.
Banks in the region are well-capitalised and have sufficient liquidity to sustain economic growth

GLOBAL MARKETS

