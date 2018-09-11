Social media
Eirini Tsekeridou
Eirini Tsekeridou
Eirini TsekeridouIndustry ExpertEirini Tsekeridou has been a member of the Fixed Income Research team since February 2008. She started with high yield bonds in W. Europe and the US and currently focuses on issuers from Turkey and the Middle East. Eirini holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and a Masters degree in Finance & Accounting from the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki, Greece and earned her Master in Business Administration (MBA-HSG) from the University of St.Gallen, Switzerland in late 2007.
Business

Turkey: Q2 GDP data shows slowing economy

Eirini TsekeridouIndustry Expert
Business

Turkey: Central bank vows to deliver

Eirini TsekeridouIndustry Expert
Business

Turkey: Nepotism for tighter control over economic and monetary policy

Eirini TsekeridouIndustry Expert

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays