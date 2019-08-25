WORLD
Dr. Reem Al Saud
Industry Expert
Dr. Reem Al Saud is a conscientious womens development specialist, UN sustainable development expert, Oxford graduate, and Harvard-trained public policy professional. Dr. Al Sauds breadth of experience includes economic analysis, capacity building and outreach. She is an expert in evidence-based policy design, womens labor force participation, and the use of legal, financial, and economic instruments to achieve sustainable development.
Wealth
Why is partnership for sustainable development important?
Dr. Reem Al Saud
Industry Expert
Economy
Work-life balance: What does it mean and how do we achieve it?
Dr. Reem Al Saud
Industry Expert
PICK OF THE DAY
ISLAMIC FINANCE
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation
INSIGHTS
MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis
Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response
Only China can stop Russia
Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia
Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt
LATEST VIDEO
Islamic Finance
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
LATEST NEWS
Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble
Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests
UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert
Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021
80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays