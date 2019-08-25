Social media
Dr. Reem Al Saud
Dr. Reem Al Saud
Dr. Reem Al SaudIndustry ExpertDr. Reem Al Saud is a conscientious womens development specialist, UN sustainable development expert, Oxford graduate, and Harvard-trained public policy professional. Dr. Al Sauds breadth of experience includes economic analysis, capacity building and outreach. She is an expert in evidence-based policy design, womens labor force participation, and the use of legal, financial, and economic instruments to achieve sustainable development.
Wealth

Why is partnership for sustainable development important?

Dr. Reem Al SaudIndustry Expert
Economy

Work-life balance: What does it mean and how do we achieve it?

Dr. Reem Al SaudIndustry Expert

PICK OF THE DAY

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

LATEST VIDEO

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021

80% of Saudi employers intend to expand workforce in 2022: Hays