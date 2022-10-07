Crypto’s persistent improvements will accelerate this downturn

Benjamin AmpenIndustry Expert
Benjamin Ampen is the CEO of Kraken MENA, spearheading the growth of Kraken’s business in the UAE and broader Middle East Region. He was previously the Managing Director for Twitter in the Middle East & North Africa, responsible for building the business and increasing the platform’s audience and revenue across the region.
He was formerly part of Google’s business development team across the UK and EMEA region and also worked at Universal McCann and Detecon Consulting. Until recently, Ampen was a board member of the IAB GCC (Interactive Advertising Bureau) and Chair of the Inclusion & Diversity Committee