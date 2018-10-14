Social media
Asma Dakkak
Asma is a Senior Manager with CBREs Strategic Advisory team, providing real estate development advice to Government entities, developers and investors across the Middle East. With more than eight years of professional experience, she is in charge of managing and supporting advisory assignments across the region. Prior to joining CBRE, Asma worked for JLL as part of the MENA Research team, developing detailed industry and economic research, macroeconomic analysis, quarterly reports on the Dubai Real Estate Market and various thought leadership publications, in addition to detailed market intelligence in support of key client engagements.
