The financial lessons from 2022 should not be lost in 2023

Ashok SardanaFounder & MD, The Continental Group
Ashok Sardana, Founder and Managing Director, has led the Continental Group to a footprint across five countries, in the 27 years, growing from a three-member team providing insurance solutions, to a company offering the services of over 200 qualified professionals. A lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), and a ‘Top of the Table’ qualifier for over 20 years, Ashok Sardana holds a Diploma in Business Management, and a BA from Delhi University, India, and is an internationally certified financial advisor from the Chartered Insurance Institute of London.