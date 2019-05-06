Islamic banks have been thriving in the Gulf in recent quarters

Social media
Akber Khan
Akber Khan
Akber Khan
Akber Khan has been head of asset management at Al Rayan Investment since 2009. Previously, he was a director in Deutsche Bank in London, where he spent more than 11 years in European and emerging market equities in trading and research roles. At Al Rayan, his focus is sharia-compliant, regional listed equities and global sukuk. While at ARI, Akber has overseen the launch of Al Rayan GCC Fund, the worlds largest Sharia-compliant GCC fund, and Al Rayan Qatar ETF, the worlds largest sharia-compliant equity ETF. Akber has lived in Doha, Dubai, Frankfurt, Karachi and London.
