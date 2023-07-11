Social media
Ahmed Bin Sulayem
Ahmed Bin Sulayem
Ahmed Bin SulayemChief Executive Officer, DGCX

Ahmed Bin Sulayem has driven the growth of DMCC from a start-up of 28 member companies in 2003 to 23,000 from 180 countries in 2022. He has also overseen the growth of the DMCC Free Zone master development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), as well as DMCC’s Uptown Dubai district. He currently serves as the chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), and was appointed to chair the Kimberley Process in 2016, after the UAE became the first Arab country to assume the chair of the UN diamond regulatory body in 2015. 

Economic Insights

As UAE-India trade grows, so too will INR currency futures

TOP PICKS

CLIMATE CHANGE

Temperatures off the charts, but more records imminent: WMO

Temperatures off the charts, but more records imminent: WMO
Temperatures off the charts, but more records imminent: WMO
TRANSPORT

New bridges, better connectivity: Dubai RTA opens completed project

TECHNOLOGY

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan unveils cloud project to boost digital infrastructure

UAE

Watch: Sheikh Mohammed takes a bicycle tour of the cycling path on the Dubai Water Canal

LEADERSHIP TALKS

UAE

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi

UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
UAE has made significant progress in combatting financial crime - Hamid AlZaabi
INSIGHTS
1

Why are countries racing to the moon's heavily cratered south pole?

2

From Jio Financial to Zerodha, Indian asset managers go "passive"

3

Arm's clients turn IPO into tug of war for chip influence

4

Investors look to AI-darling Nvidia's earnings as US stocks rally wobbles

5

UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction

LATEST VIDEO

ECONOMY

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?
VIDEO: What is Dubai's Strategic Plan 2023-2026 all about?

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
LATEST NEWS
1

Nigeria's naira falls on black market despite cenbank measures - traders

2

Pakistan's president summons election commission head on date for next vote

3

US approves possible sale of F-16 search and track systems to Taiwan

4

India's vegetable price inflation to decline from September, says cenbank chief

5

South African foreign minister says BRICS nations have agreed on expansion

SPONSORED CONTENT

EXPO CITY

Expo City Dubai redefines sustainable urban living

Expo City Dubai redefines sustainable urban living
Expo City Dubai redefines sustainable urban living
EXPO CITY

A city of collaboration and innovation

A city of collaboration and innovation
A city of collaboration and innovation
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Remedy for banks’ dilemma to Buy vs. to Build

Remedy for banks’ dilemma to Buy vs. to Build
Remedy for banks’ dilemma to Buy vs. to Build

PROJECTS: C-SUITE SPEAK

CONSTRUCTION

INTERVIEW: Luxe Developers set to name contractor for $408mln RAK luxury residential project in Q3

INTERVIEW: Luxe Developers set to name contractor for $408mln RAK luxury residential project in Q3
INTERVIEW: Luxe Developers set to name contractor for $408mln RAK luxury residential project in Q3

ISLAMIC FINANCE REPORTS

ISLAMIC FINANCE REPORTS

Islamic Finance ESG Outlook 2023: Balancing Performance and Risk

Islamic Finance ESG Outlook 2023: Balancing Performance and Risk
Islamic Finance ESG Outlook 2023: Balancing Performance and Risk