As UAE-India trade grows, so too will INR currency futures

Ahmed Bin SulayemChief Executive Officer, DGCX
Ahmed Bin Sulayem has driven the growth of DMCC from a start-up of 28 member companies in 2003 to 23,000 from 180 countries in 2022. He has also overseen the growth of the DMCC Free Zone master development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), as well as DMCC’s Uptown Dubai district. He currently serves as the chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE) and the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), and was appointed to chair the Kimberley Process in 2016, after the UAE became the first Arab country to assume the chair of the UN diamond regulatory body in 2015.