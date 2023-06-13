Flexible work is no longer a perk, it’s an expectation, said about half the respondents of a recent Zoom and Morning Consult survey of 4,000 knowledge workers on workplace preferences.

“Flexibility, and having control over how you spend your time, matters,” they said.

Many knowledge workers have started to view flexible work – the ability to work during the hours and at a preferred location that are most productive for oneself – as a must-have. In fact, on average, 43% of knowledge workers (across all countries surveyed) say flexible work is a basic expectation.

The results suggest that flexible hours and schedules were of utmost importance when it comes to workplace benefits, outweighing other well-established perks like professional development opportunities and childcare resources.

Time is a unifying factor

Time and how it’s spent matters to all generations. Of those surveyed in the US, all generations showed a strong preference for flexible hours over any other workplace perk:

•79% of Gen Z and Younger Millennials (under 30) prefer flexible hours to any other workplace perk

•72% of Millennials prefer flexible hours to any other workplace perk

•69% of Gen X prefer flexible hours to any other workplace perk

•69% of Boomers prefer flexible hours to any other workplace perk

These survey findings suggest the classic 9-5 model is no longer considered an effective way to work – no matter the stage of life the employee is in. Rather, employees prefer to manage their own efficiency and time, determining how they work best while still meeting their employers’ expectations.

