President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the EU's approval of its aid package to Ukraine would strengthen long-term economic and financial stability as the war with Russia approaches its third year.

Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the EU facility in March, the economy ministry said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)