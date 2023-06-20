The European Union was set to unveil on Tuesday an aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros ($55 bln), two officials said ahead of a formal announcement.

The figure - due to be unveiled by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - comes after a review of the bloc's 2021-27 budget and ahead of an international conference in London on Wednesday and Thursday on raising funds to rebuild Ukraine from a war Russia unleashed on it a year and a half ago.

One of the sources, a senior EU official, said the total included 33 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to help replenish Kyiv's state coffers as it fights back against Russia.

($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Jan Strupczewski, editing by Marine Strauss)



