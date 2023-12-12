The European Union aims to convince holdout Hungary of its proposed 50 billion euro ($53.99 billion) aid facility for Kyiv at its summit later this week to send a clear signal to Russia, a German government official said.

The official told a briefing in Berlin that all but one of the bloc's 27 member states supported the Ukraine facility.

"Our clear aim is to convince this state that the Ukraine facility is the right instrument to show our unity and send Russia a clear signal, but also to support U.S. President (Joe) Biden's efforts to mobilize the further necessary support," the official said. Asked if there was a plan B, the official said: "We are betting on plan A." ($1 = 0.9261 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh Editing by Madeline Chambers)



