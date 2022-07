MOUNT SAENTIS, Switzerland - Teams of workers unfurled the world's biggest Swiss flag on an Alpine cliff on Sunday to mark the country's national day on Aug. 1.

The 6,400-square-metre (68,890-square-foot) banner featuring the white cross on a red field weighs around 700 kg (1,540 lb) and took 600 hours of work to make, the Heimgartner flag company said.

