MANCHESTER, England - Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday he wanted to use a budget update next month to show how Britain can ramp up business investment up to "U.S. levels."

"You can expect us to be talking about a lot more of these," Hunt said of plans to boost investment, speaking at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester.

"That's my objective in the autumn statement. I want to show how we're going to get our business investment up to U.S. levels," he added, referring to the upcoming Nov. 22 fiscal update.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, Writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)