Ukraine's gross domestic product is likely to have grown by over 5% in the first 11 months of 2023 after a 28.9% fall in the same period a year ago, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.

She said the government forecast GDP growth at 4.6% next year, 6.8% in 2025 and 6.6% in 2026.

The state statistics service has yet to publish its GDP figures for the same period of 2023.

(Reporting by Juliia Dysa and Olena Harmash; Editing by Alison Williams)