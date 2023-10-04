Ukraine will do everything to win its war against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, and is aiming to get through the winter without losing initiative on the battlefield.

"There is fatigue but we will do everything to win against our enemy, and our counter-offensive goes ahead, even if slowly we do everything to repel the enemy," he told Italian broadcaster SkyTg24 speaking through a translator into Italian.

He said Ukraine felt support from the United States in "these very difficult times" and was convinced this would be the case in the future.




