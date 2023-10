Veterinary and sanitary controls of Ukrainian agricultural cargo bound for the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda will in the next two days be transferred from the Polish-Ukrainian border directly to Klaipeda under a deal reached by Kyiv, Warsaw and Vilnius, the Ukrainian farm ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement quoted Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky as saying the move was aimed at speeding up transit. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Timothy Heritage)