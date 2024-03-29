Most Ukrainian winter grain crops were in good or satisfactory state as of the end of March, APK-Inform consultancy quoted local scientists on Friday as saying.

"There are no strong reasons that could significantly limit the level of future yields of winter wheat and other winter crops," the consultancy said in a report.

It said the further condition of plants would depend on precipitation in April.

Ukraine's farm ministry gave no 2024 grain crop forecast while Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said this month the 2024 combined grain and oilseeds harvest was likely to shrink to 76.1 million metric tons from 82.6 million tons last year.

The UGA said the harvest could include 26.3 million tons of corn, 20 million tons of wheat and 13.7 million tons of sunflower seeds.

Winter wheat accounts for around 95% of the country's total wheat production.




