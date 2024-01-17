A Ukrainian reconstruction bank set up by Kyiv with the help of BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase has raised at least $500 million in so-called catalytic capital, the deputy head of Ukraine's president office said in Davos on Wednesday.

"We have at least 500 million in commitments - I think it will be close to 1 billion commitments in catalytic capital," Shurma said, referring to capital-like investments, debt and guarantees in which the investor accepts higher risk for greater social impact.

He hoped to be able to announce the fund at a conference on Ukraine's recovery in Germany in 5-6 months, Shurma added. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray)



