British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said the level of migration into the UK was too high and needed to come down after data released on Thursday showed annual net migration to the United Kingdom hit a record of 745,000 last year.

"I'm very clear that the levels of migration are too high, and they've got to come down to more sustainable levels," Sunak said. (Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Farouq Suleiman)