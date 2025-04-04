London: The UK government has published a 400-page list of American goods that may be subject to potential retaliatory tariffs in response to duties imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on British imports.

In a statement released today, the UK government said that not all items listed would necessarily be subject to future tariffs, noting that it has adopted a calm approach to the 10 percent tariffs imposed by Washington, which is one of the lowest rates applied to any of the countries.

The list, published by the government, includes around 8,000 products that may be subject to future retaliatory duties, representing approximately 27 percent of British imports from the United States.

The list will be open to consultation with businesses for four weeks.

The indicative list includes items such as binoculars, auto parts, and food products including meat and fish.

UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that the United Kingdom remains committed to reaching an agreement with the United States to ease the impact of the new tariffs.

He emphasized that London does not intend to take immediate retaliatory measures.

It is worth noting that President Donald Trump announced yesterday (Wednesday) a sweeping set of tariffs on U.S. imports from various countries, aiming to support the American manufacturing sector.

The new tariffs include a 34 percent duty on Chinese imports, 20 percent on imports from the European Union, and various other rates on a number of countries, with a minimum 10 percent tariff applied to all U.S. imports. (NQA)

