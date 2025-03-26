British house prices rose at their fastest pace in two years in the 12 months to January, according to official data published on Wednesday.

Average house prices rose by an annual 4.9% to 269,000 pounds ($346,956.20) in January 2025, the fastest increase since January 2023 and up from a 4.6% increase in the 12 months to November, the ONS said.

Private-sector rents across Britain in February were 8.1% higher than in the same month last year at 1,326 pounds a month, slowing from January's 8.7% rise.

($1 = 0.7753 pounds)

