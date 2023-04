The UK government said on Monday it had extended the time during which it intends to sell part of its stake in lender Natwest to Aug. 11, 2025, two years later than originally planned.

Under the plan, managed by Morgan Stanley, the Treasury aims to sell up to, but no more than, 15% of aggregate total trading volume in the company at a price the government considers fair value. (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Bernadette Baum)