ANKARA - Turkey's securities maintenance regulation has been simplified to increase the functionality of market mechanisms and strengthen macro financial stability, the Turkish central bank said on Sunday.

In a statement, it said the decision was part of policies announced after the recent monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, and the simplification process would continue in a gradual manner.

In a statement after the committee meeting, the bank said it would simplify and improve the existing micro- and macroprudential framework to increase the functionality of market mechanisms and strengthen macro financial stability.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Daniel Wallis)