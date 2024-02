Europe's largest travel operator TUI on Tuesday reported better than expected results for its first quarter, with an operating profit of 6 million euros ($6.46 million) versus a loss of 153 million last year, on the back of robust travel demand.

It maintained its outlook for a growth in operating profit of 25% in the 2024 financial year. ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)