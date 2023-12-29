The Swiss National Bank (SNB) sold 37.63 billion Swiss francs' ($44.73 billion) worth of foreign currencies during the third quarter of 2023, the central bank said on Friday, as it continued its policy of bolstering the Swiss franc to dampen imported inflation.

The sales in the three months to the end of September was a decrease from the 40.3 billion francs' worth of dollars, euros and other currencies the central bank sold in the second quarter.

