The Swiss franc fell to a nine-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, after Swiss consumer price inflation slowed by more than forecast in January.

Swiss consumer prices rose 1.3% from a year ago in January, down from 1.7% in December and below the 1.7% forecast from economists polled by Reuters.

The franc declined 0.5% to 0.8797 per dollar, its weakest level Dec. 11.

The Swiss currency fell 0.4% to 0.9477 per euro , its weakest level against the single currency since Dec. 19.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)



