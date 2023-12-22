The Swiss franc hit its strongest against the dollar in nearly nine years on Friday, with the haven currency supported in recent weeks by expectations the Federal Reserve will be more aggressive with rate cuts than the Swiss National Bank.

The dollar dropped to 0.8553 francs, passing below the low from July this year, taking it to its weakest since January 2015, when the Swiss National Bank sparked significant volatility by discontinuing its policy of having a minimum exchange rate against the euro.




