The Spanish economy is set to experience a slowdown in coming months due to the impact from a higher inflation, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

"The information available points to a slowdown in the Spanish economy in the coming months, after the recovery experienced until the summer, in a context of very high uncertainty and rising inflation," De Cos said, according to a presentation published on the central bank's website. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo)



