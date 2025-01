Spain plans to raise taxes on holiday rentals so that they pay "like a business", Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, as residents of the country's main cities grapple with soaring rents.

"It isn't fair that those who have three, four or five apartments as short-term rentals pay less tax than hotels or workers," Sanchez said at an event on affordable housing in Madrid.

