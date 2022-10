Slovakia's public sector deficit should rise to 6.44% of gross domestic product in 2023, up from an expected gap of 4.97% in 2022 as costs to combat Europe's energy crisis grow, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Under budget plans, the ministry said, state debt should fall in 2022 to 59.4% of GDP and decrease further in 2023 to below 58%. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)