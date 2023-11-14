Slovakia's economy grew 0.2% in the third quarter versus the previous three months and by 1.1% on a year-on-year basis, boosted by a foreign trade surplus while domestic demand sags, preliminary statistics office data showed on Tuesday.

The year-on-year increase was a touch below a forecast of 1.2% in a Reuters poll and down from a 1.5% rise in the second quarter. The statistics office did not break down the figures. It will publish updated GDP growth data on Dec. 5.

** To monitor in real-time Slovak economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=1C (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)



