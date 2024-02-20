Slovakia's current account showed a deficit of 791 million euros ($854.28 million) in December after a revised gap of 381 million euros in the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The November figure was revised from an originally reported deficit of 196 million euros.

The full-year balance showed a 1.93 billion euro deficit, markedly down from a gap of over 8 billion in 2022 when high energy prices hit.

** To monitor in real-time Slovak economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click reuters: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=1C ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague)



