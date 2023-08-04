Ryanair faces "mass cancellations" at Dublin airport from next month if the airport's operator is forced to cut daily flights between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. to limit noise, CEO Michael O'Leary said on Friday.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) was given six weeks on Wednesday to reduce the number of "night flights" during those hours to 65.

It called on the local council to suspend the order and avoid disruption to passenger and cargo operations.

"We will have to start cancelling flights in four weeks' time. That first wave of departures in the morning... we will have to have mass cancellations of a lot of those flights," O'Leary told Newstalk radio, calling on the government to intervene and narrow the restriction period to between midnight and 6 a.m.. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)



