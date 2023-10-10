Russia would only resume nuclear testing as and when the United States did the same, Russian news agencies quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

TASS cited Ryabkov as saying that Russia's foreign ministry was drafting a bill on revoking ratification of a landmark treaty banning nuclear tests.

Russian lawmakers were given 10 days on Monday to study how best to revoke Moscow's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming such testing.




