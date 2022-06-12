Russia announced the registration of 3,627 new cases of the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, compared to 3,678 cases yesterday, which represents a decrease in infections, bringing the total number of infections recorded to 18,373,184 cases.

Another 72 people died due to the coronavirus complications, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 379,955, said Russian health authorities in a statement, carried by the Interfax news agency.

Meanwhile, 4,827 patients have recovered, bringing the total of those recovered to 17,791,081.