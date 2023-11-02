Portugal's unemployment rate edged up to 6.5% in September from a revised reading of 6.4% in August, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Thursday.

The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.7%, the same value as in August.

The youth unemployment rate, among people aged between 16 and 24, decreased to 19.7% in September from 20.3% in the previous month, but rose from 18.7% a year ago, the INE said. (Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk, edititng by Andrei Khalip)



