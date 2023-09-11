The Polish central bank's decion to cut the cost of credit by 75 basis points to 6.00% will not bring inflation closer to the target range, rate-setter Joanna Tyrowicz said on Monday.

"Inflation will not reach the target by the end of 2025, it will be above the limit of the target range, and this decision does not bring us closer to the target," she told private broadcaster TOK FM. "Lowering interest rates only takes us further away from the goal"

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Alan Charlish)