The downward trend in Polish inflation seems to be lasting and price growth may reach single-digits in early autumn, central banker Gabriela Maslowska was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP on Monday.

"Inflation has been falling systematically since December, so it seems that this is a permanent trend," Maslowska told local television station TVP Lublin, according to PAP. "We hope that we will go down to single-digit inflation at the end this year, and maybe even early autumn."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Editing by Andrew Heavens)



