Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk for October were set at 2.74 million metric tons, up from 2.5 million tons in the revised September plan, trading and shipping sources told Reuters on Monday.

Urals, KEBCO and Siberian Light loadings from the port in October will rise by 6% from September on a daily basis, Reuters calculations show.

Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft does not disclose export plans for its Baltic, Black Sea and Pacific oil terminals.

In October Russia's Lukoil plans to load in Novorossiisk some 1.02 million tonnes of crude, up from 0.78 million tonnes in September plan, while Rosneft loadings are set at 0.56 million tonnes compared to 0.78 million tonnes last month, the data showed.

Lukoil will lend Azeri state oil firm Socar $1.5 billion as part of a broader deal that will allow Socar's 200,000-barrel-per-day Turkish STAR refinery to process Russian crude again, three industry sources familiar with the deal said last Thursday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens)



