The Kremlin said on Friday Ukraine's accession into the European Union was a very remote prospect and Brussels' initiatives on that were just an expression of political support for Kyiv.

Neither Ukraine nor Moldova, another former Soviet republic seeking accession, match EU's strict criteria and letting Kyiv in could destabilise the bloc, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing. (Reporting by Reuters;Editing by Mark Trevelyan)